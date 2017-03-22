March 22 YeaShin International Development Co Ltd:

* Says it will issue the 2017 1st series secured corporate bonds, worth T$500 million

* Says par value and issue price of T$1 million for the bonds

* Maturity period of three years and coupon rate of 1 percent for the bonds

* Proceeds to be used for bank loan repayment

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/z3P09h

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)