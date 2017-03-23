March 23 Beyondsoft Corp :

* Says it plans to use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 1.7 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016

* To use additional paid-in capital to distribute 20 new shares for every 10 shares

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/pR4ovX

