BRIEF-Portola Pharmaceuticals interim data from a phase 2A study evaluating Cerdulatinib
* Interim data from a phase 2A study evaluating Cerdulatinib in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies
March 23 NanoCarrier Co Ltd:
* Says the co formed cooperation with TPG Biologics Inc., a unit of Taiwan-based firm Center Laboratories Inc., on joint research
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/N5Cyn4
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Interim data from a phase 2A study evaluating Cerdulatinib in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies
* Pacific Biosciences of California announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Approves allottment of NCDs worth 5.60 billion rupees on private placement basis Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rzekBw) Further company coverage: