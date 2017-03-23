BRIEF-Societe de la Tour Eiffel appoints Eric Berlizon as CFO
* ERIC BERLIZON JOINS SOCIÉTÉ DE LA TOUR EIFFEL AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER Source text: http://bit.ly/2svYYT9 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 23 Japan Securities Finance Co Ltd :
* Says it completes repurchase of 635,800 shares in total for about 297.7 million yen, as result of 2 million shares' buy-back plan disclosed on May 12, 2016
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/9gucuQ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* ERIC BERLIZON JOINS SOCIÉTÉ DE LA TOUR EIFFEL AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER Source text: http://bit.ly/2svYYT9 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LUXEMBOURG, June 15 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday he was confident that euro zone ministers would agree on a next disbursement of loans to Greece and was hopeful the International Monetary Fund would be on board.
LONDON, June 15 (IFR) - HSBC plans to expand its investment bank in the US as its presence there is increasingly important for Asian clients, part of bank's attempt to increase revenues by about 5% annually and grab market share.