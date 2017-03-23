BRIEF-Societe de la Tour Eiffel appoints Eric Berlizon as CFO
* ERIC BERLIZON JOINS SOCIÉTÉ DE LA TOUR EIFFEL AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER Source text: http://bit.ly/2svYYT9 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 23 Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corp :
* Says it plans to take out 450 million yen worth loan to fund acquisition of properties
* Says maturity date on Feb. 28, 2020
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Vd4KtJ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* ERIC BERLIZON JOINS SOCIÉTÉ DE LA TOUR EIFFEL AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER Source text: http://bit.ly/2svYYT9 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LUXEMBOURG, June 15 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday he was confident that euro zone ministers would agree on a next disbursement of loans to Greece and was hopeful the International Monetary Fund would be on board.
LONDON, June 15 (IFR) - HSBC plans to expand its investment bank in the US as its presence there is increasingly important for Asian clients, part of bank's attempt to increase revenues by about 5% annually and grab market share.