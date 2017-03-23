BRIEF-Synopsys says Toshiba deployed co's VC Formal solution
Synopsys - announced Toshiba has deployed co's VC formal solution as their systemverilog assertion based formal verification solution
March 23 Mobcast Inc :
* Says it plans to set up new JV in Tokyo, engaged in IP and entertainment contents business
* Says the capital of the new JV to be at 10 million yen and the co to hold 80 percent stake in it
* Says effective date on April 25
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/sF0E3J
(Beijing Headline News)
OpenText announces new global cloud reseller agreement with SAP to provide end-to-end HR document management
June 15 Twitter Inc said it would roll out a series of tweaks to its website and mobile applications from Thursday to further simplify the microblogging service's interface for its users.