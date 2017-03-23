UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 23 KOSAIKOGEI Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to change its name to Kohsai Co Ltd, effective on Aug. 21
* Says co appoints Nakachi & Co as new corporate auditor to replace YUSEI Audit & Co, effective on April 27
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/mmRT2I ; goo.gl/TazRuu
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources