BRIEF-OpenText enters into global cloud reseller agreement with SAP
* OpenText announces new global cloud reseller agreement with SAP to provide end-to-end HR document management
March 23 Comsys Holdings Corp :
* Says it plans to fully acquire Kando co., Ltd. via stock swap
* Says one share of Kando co., Ltd. will be exchanged into 6.19 shares of the co
* Says effective July 1
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/moVtp6
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 15 Twitter Inc said it would roll out a series of tweaks to its website and mobile applications from Thursday to further simplify the microblogging service's interface for its users.
* ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH NUIX