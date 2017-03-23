UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 23 Japan Food & Liquor Alliance Inc :
* Says its Nagoya-based unit plans to use 801 million yen in total to acquire 100 percent stake in CHIYOGIKU Co.Ltd and Kumamoto-based sake brewing firm
* Says effective April 3
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/2uuDHr
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources