March 23 Image Information Inc

* Says it plans to set up a wholly-owned subsidiary based in Tokyo as the successor preparatory company on Oct. 2

* Says co will transfer its main business to the new subsidiary and restructure itself into holding company, effective Oct. 2

* Co also plans to change its English name to Image Information Holdings Inc, effective Oct. 2

