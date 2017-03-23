March 23 Calsonic Kansei Corp :

* Says 255,018,138 shares of Calsonic Kansei Corp were offered in a takeover bid by U.S. buyout firm KKR & Co 's wholly owned unit (the acquirer) from Feb. 22 to March 22

* Settlement day starts from March 29

* The acquirer will raise stake in co to 95.21 percent from 0 percent

* Co's current top shareholder Nissan Motor Co Ltd will cut its stake in co to 0 percent from 41.5 percent

* Shareholding structure changes will occur on March 29

* Co will be delisted from Tokyo Stock Exchange accordingly

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ic8MXf

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)