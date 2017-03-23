March 23 Gansu Longshenrongfa Pharmaceutical Industry Co., Ltd.:

* Says the co proposed to pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan for every 10 shares, distribute 3 new share for every 10 shares as stock dividends, and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 22 new shares for every 10 shares, as the dividend payment plan for FY 2016

