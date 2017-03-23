BRIEF-China Rongzhong Financial expects to record loss for FY ended 31 March 2017
June 15 China Rongzhong Financial Holdings Co Ltd:
March 23 Yuanta Futures Co Ltd:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2.47 per share for 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ctNeUC
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 15 China Rongzhong Financial Holdings Co Ltd:
LUXEMBOURG, June 15 The euro zone bailout fund has served its main purpose of safeguarding financial stability in the euro zone, but its operations could be improved, a report by an independent evaluator showed on Thursday.
* Wim Kok retired as independent non-executive director of bank Source text for Eikon Further company coverage: