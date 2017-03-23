March 23 Insyde Software Corp:

* Says it will issue 2017 1st series domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds, worth up to T$60 million

* Says par value and issue price of T$100,000 for the bonds

* Maturity period of five years and coupon rate of 0 percent for the bonds

* Proceeds to be used for operating funds enrichment

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/k9C3gq

