Twitter rolls out tweaks to its website, mobile applications
June 15 Twitter Inc said it would roll out a series of tweaks to its website and mobile applications from Thursday to further simplify the microblogging service's interface for its users.
March 23 Vivotek Inc:
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$4.75 per share to shareholders for 2016
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute stock dividend worth T$0.25 for every one share
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/JPygk0
* ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH NUIX
DUBAI, June 15 Turkey is not taking sides in a dispute between Qatar and its Gulf Arab neighbours, Turkey's foreign minister said on Thursday during a Gulf tour, according to Arabic media reports.