BRIEF-Qualcomm receives antitrust for NXP Semiconductors acquisition
* Qualcomm receives antitrust clearance by the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission for NXP Semiconductors acquisition
March 23 Zen Voce Corp:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1 per share for 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/MbgMMA
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Arrow Electronics announces early results and increase of the maximum tender amount of its cash tender offer for certain of its outstanding debt securities
* TheStreet partners with Wibbitz to accelerate digital video production