March 24 Tokyo Soir Co Ltd :

* Says 25 employees took up the offer of the early-retirement program announced on Jan. 13

* Says effective date of retirement is March 31

* A premium will be added to the normal retirement allowance of eligible applicants

* Says eligible applicants will also have the option to receive job-placement assistance

