UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 24 Nikko Travel Co Ltd :
* Says about 8.6 million shares of co' stock were offered in a takeover bid by Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd (the acquirer) from Feb. 13 to March 23
* Says acquisition price at 390 yen per share
* Settlement date starts from March 30
* The acquirer will own 91.22 percent stake in co after transaction, up from 0 percent currently
* Co's current top shareholder Kazuhiro Kunoki will decrease his stake in co to 0 percent from 37.57 percent
* Shareholding structure will change on March 30
* The company will be delisted from TSE accordingly
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/HxSSeY ; goo.gl/Gh8ife
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources