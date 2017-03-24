UPDATE 2-As Brexit talks loom, UK PM May scrambles for deal to stay in power
* Brexit priority should be jobs, growth -Hammond (Adds Foster quotes)
March 24 Haiwan International Development Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue the 4th series domestic secured convertible corporate bonds, worth up to T$300 million
* Says par value and issue price of T$100,000 for the bonds
* Maturity period of three years and coupon rate of 0 percent for the bonds
* Proceeds to be used for bank loan repayment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/wlM1lL
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Brexit priority should be jobs, growth -Hammond (Adds Foster quotes)
WASHINGTON, June 16 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 it suspected some of its vehicles had at least one "defeat device" which improperly bypassed emissions controls, emails disclosed under a public records request on Friday show.
MOSCOW, June 16 A Russian media group which angered some in the Kremlin by reporting on the business interests of people close to President Vladimir Putin was sold on Friday to the owner of a tabloid that is deferential to the Russian leader.