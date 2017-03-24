March 24 Ardentec Corp:

* Says it will buy all shares of Giga Solution Tech at T$24 per share

* Says it holds 63.8 percent stake in Giga Solution Tech now

* Says it will hold 100 percent stake in Giga Solution Tech after purchase

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/AgLVuq; goo.gl/5u1sDq

