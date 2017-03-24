March 24 Highwealth Construction Corp:

* Says it will issue the 5th series domestic secured convertible corporate bonds, worth up to T$10 billion

* Says par value is T$100,000 and issue price is 100.2 percent of the par value for the bonds

* Maturity period is five years and coupon rate is 0 percent for the bonds

* Proceeds to be used for bank loan repayment

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/u8VWJS

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)