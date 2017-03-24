BRIEF-ID Watchdog to be acquired by Equifax Inc
* ID Watchdog signs definitive agreement to be acquired by equifax inc.
March 24 Highwealth Construction Corp:
* Says it will issue the 5th series domestic secured convertible corporate bonds, worth up to T$10 billion
* Says par value is T$100,000 and issue price is 100.2 percent of the par value for the bonds
* Maturity period is five years and coupon rate is 0 percent for the bonds
* Proceeds to be used for bank loan repayment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/u8VWJS
NEW YORK, June 16 Cigna Corp, whose Medicare Advantage health insurance business has been on hold for the past 18 months, said on Friday that the U.S. government had lifted sanctions and it could enroll new customers starting July 1.
LIMA, June 16 Peru's central bank reduced on Friday its forecast for 2017 economic growth to 2.8 percent from 3.5 percent seen in March, as the country sees falling investment with infrastructure projects frozen due in part to the Odebrecht corruption scandal.