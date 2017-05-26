BRIEF-Digia rights issue oversubcribed
* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD OF DIGIA PLC'S ("DIGIA") RIGHTS ISSUE ( "OFFERING") OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 12.5 MILLION ENDED ON JUNE 21
(corrects bullet point to say company offers 724.85 mln shares, not 24.85 mln shares)
March 24 Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co Ltd
* Says it plans to apply for Hong Kong share offering of up to 724.85 million shares
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mXCtPV
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD OF DIGIA PLC'S ("DIGIA") RIGHTS ISSUE ( "OFFERING") OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 12.5 MILLION ENDED ON JUNE 21
* Says its shares to resume trade on June 23 after asset acquisition plan
June 22 A leading lobby group for India's IT industry on Thursday forecast the sector's export revenues to grow at 7-8 percent for the year to March, around the growth levels seen last year, as the industry faces continued headwinds from the U.S. market.