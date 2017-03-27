UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 27 Takara Bio Inc :
* Says the company's wholly owned US-based sub-subsidiary Takara Bio USA Inc plans to merge with co's other two wholly owned US-based sub-subsidiaries Rubicon Genomics Inc and WaferGen Bio-systems Inc, with effective date on March 31 (for Rubicon) and May 31 (for WaferGen)respectively
* Says units Rubicon Genomics and WaferGen Bio-systems will be dissolved after transaction
* Says the company, Takara Bio Inc, is a consolidated subsidiary of Takara Holdings Inc
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/lUD7Ey ; goo.gl/l13Gch
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources