March 27 RenetJapanGroup Inc :

* To offer an off-floor distribution of 451,000 shares of its stock at the price of 1,035 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on March 28

* Says the limitation for purchase of the distribution is up to 500 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/avoSZ7

