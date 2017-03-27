March 27 Soko Seiren Co Ltd :

* Says Marui Group Co Ltd offered a takeover bid for at least 3.6 million shares(50.01 percent stake) of the co

* Says offered purchase price at 148 yen per share

* Offering period from March 28 to April 24

* Settlement starts on April 28

* Says Marui Group will scrap the acquisition if the lower limit can't be reached

