March 27 G.M.I Technology Inc:

* Says it will issue 10 million to 20 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$7 per share

* Says 15 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering, remaining 75 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BvzWQD

