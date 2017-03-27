March 27 ZYNP Corp :

* Says it plans to use 300 million yuan to set up a wholly owned automobile new power system unit

* Says co plans to sign a know-how license contract with KS Kolbenschmidt GmbH, regarding technology and intellectual property on manufacturing piston internal combustion engine

* Co plans to pay cash div 1 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016

