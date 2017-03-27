UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 27 Great Wall Motor Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to merge with four wholly owned units including three auto parts makers and a car sale firm
* Says the four units will be dissolved after transaction
* Co will pay cash 0.35 yuan per share as div payment for FY 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Iu5jRM ; goo.gl/utOh3L
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources