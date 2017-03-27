March 27 Great Wall Motor Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to merge with four wholly owned units including three auto parts makers and a car sale firm

* Says the four units will be dissolved after transaction

* Co will pay cash 0.35 yuan per share as div payment for FY 2016

