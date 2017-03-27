March 27 Renewable Japan Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc :

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on March 29, 2017, under the symbol "9283"

* The company will offer a total of 39,140 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 100,000 yen per share with total offering amount will be 3.91 billion yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* Daiwa Securities Co Ltd included, five securities firms will be the underwriters for this offer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/GEfVxz

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)