March 27 Renewable Japan Energy Infrastructure
Fund Inc :
* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock
Exchange on March 29, 2017, under the symbol "9283"
* The company will offer a total of 39,140 shares
* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of
Registration Statement is 100,000 yen per share with total
offering amount will be 3.91 billion yen, and the fixed offering
price will be announced at later date
* Daiwa Securities Co Ltd included, five securities firms
will be the underwriters for this offer
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/GEfVxz
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)