UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 28 Jiangsu Huaxicun Co., Ltd.:
* Says it plans to raise 14.9 percent stake in Shenzhen-based securities firm, up from 0 percent
* Says the total investment at 1.25 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/0vPVvy
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources