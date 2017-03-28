March 28 Shenzhen Sunwin Intelligent Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to invest 42.5 million yuan to set up a parking lot construction investment management JV as project company in Hunan, with partners

* JV will be capitalized at 50 million yuan and co will hold a 85 percent stake in it

* Says co plans to pay cash div 0.3 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/HjjDRr

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)