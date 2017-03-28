March 28 Medical System Network Co Ltd:

* Says it will buy 210 shares of its Sapporo-based 90.2 percent owned subsidiary, which is engaged in operation of insurance pharmacy, at 1.2 billion yen in total on April 4

* Says it will hold 100 percent stake in the subsidiary after acquisition

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/dPsKPX

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)