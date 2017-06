March 28 Starts Proceed Investment Corp :

* Says it plans to sell two Hokkaido-based properties worth 365 million yen to Starts Amenity Corp, in exchange for a Tokyo-based property worth 380 million yen from the counterparty, on March 31

* Says co will pay the price spread to Starts Amenity Corp

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Mr0PR5

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)