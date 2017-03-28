March 28 Faith Inc :

* Says the co entered into agreement to fully acquire Nippon Columbia Co Ltd via stock swap

* Says one share of Nippon Columbia will be exchanged into 0.59 share of the co

* Says the merger effective Aug. 1

* Sees Nippon Columbia Co Ltd to be delisted from TSE first section on July 27

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/yUNNO8; goo.gl/iOSzSP

