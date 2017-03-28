BRIEF-MiTek Acquires Mezzanine International
* Mitek Industries Inc says has acquired UK-based Mezzanine International Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 28 Nomura Holdings Inc :
* Says it raised 9.6 percent voting rights in Lilycolor Co Ltd
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/I0sror
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Mitek Industries Inc says has acquired UK-based Mezzanine International Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fitch says growth and profitability under pressure for U.S. Captive finance cos
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Captive Finance Companies: 2016 Review (Leverage Remains Elevated as Asset Quality Weakens) https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/899435 NEW YORK, June 14 (Fitch) Captive finance companies are likely to face continued pressure on profitability due to rising credit losses, declining residual values and higher funding costs, according to a review of U.S. Captive Finance Companies from Fitch Ratings. In a