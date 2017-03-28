BRIEF-Hexagon to invest 90 mln euro in new factory at Hongdao, China
* Hexagon says plans today to invest approximately 90 million eur in a new 52,000-square-metre, production facility in Hongdao, China
March 28 Broadex Technologies Co Ltd :
* Says it completes cancellation of Shanghai-based wholly owned communication tech unit as planed
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/l2n5WJ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Hexagon says plans today to invest approximately 90 million eur in a new 52,000-square-metre, production facility in Hongdao, China
* Nokia now credible player in core router market -analyst (Adds Nokia CEO and BT customer comments)
MESEBERG, Germany, June 14 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday the European Union was ready to start negotiating with Britain about its exit from the EU on June 19, as planned, saying she assumed that the talks would proceed despite last week's parliamentary election in Britain.