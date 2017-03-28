BRIEF-Hexagon to invest 90 mln euro in new factory at Hongdao, China
* Hexagon says plans today to invest approximately 90 million eur in a new 52,000-square-metre, production facility in Hongdao, China
March 28 Hytera Communications Corporation Limited:
* Says it plans to set up Hytera Technology (Hong Kong) Company Limited, with registered capital of HK$1,000
* Says Hytera Technology (Hong Kong) Company Limited will set up HYTERA PROJECT CORP in Canada, with registered capital of C$1
* Says the co's wholly owned information system subsidiary will sell its 100 percent stake in Hebi-based electronics unit for
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/2miFUk; goo.gl/qX4EJP
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Hexagon says plans today to invest approximately 90 million eur in a new 52,000-square-metre, production facility in Hongdao, China
* Nokia now credible player in core router market -analyst (Adds Nokia CEO and BT customer comments)
MESEBERG, Germany, June 14 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday the European Union was ready to start negotiating with Britain about its exit from the EU on June 19, as planned, saying she assumed that the talks would proceed despite last week's parliamentary election in Britain.