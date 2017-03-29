BRIEF-Huizhou China Eagle Electronic Technology unit to own 20 pct stake in medical image firm for totaling 80 mln yuan
June 15 Huizhou China Eagle Electronic Technology Co Ltd :
March 29 Yangzhou Yangjie Electronic Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1.2 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ev0W28
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 15 Huizhou China Eagle Electronic Technology Co Ltd :
June 15 Beijing Highlander Digital Technology Co Ltd
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan per share (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21