March 29 Xingmin Intelligent Transportation Systems (Group) Co., Ltd.:

* Says the co formed cooperation with Beiqi Foton Motor Co Ltd

* Says Beiqi Foton Motor Co Ltd will fully use the tyre products of the co

* Says two entities will cooperate on R& D of products, development of marketing and improvement of qualities

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/xJJTMN

