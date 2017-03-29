March 29 Human Metabolome Technologies Inc :

* Says it will set up a wholly owned sub-subsidiary named Human Metabolome Technologies Europe B.V. with capital of 500,000 euros in Netherlands via subsidiary Human Metabolome Technologies America, Inc in July

* Says the new sub-subsidiary will be engaged in supply of metabolome analysis service

