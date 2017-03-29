March 29 Pado Corp:

* Says the co formed business alliance with Rizap Group Inc on March 29

* Says the co will offer advertising service to Rizap Group and will acquire more than 500 million yen worth orders from Rizap Group during the business alliance period from April 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/JgGgW2

