BRIEF-Beijing Highlander Digital Technology says dividend payment date on June 21
June 15 Beijing Highlander Digital Technology Co Ltd
March 29 Guangdong Super Telecom Co Ltd :
* Sees to swing to net loss at 4 million yuan to 9 million yuan in FY 2017 Q1 versus net profit at 0.8 million yuan in FY 2016 Q1
* Says decreased business revenue and as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/P8Szwk
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan per share (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21