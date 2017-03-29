March 29 Guangdong Super Telecom Co Ltd :

* Sees to swing to net loss at 4 million yuan to 9 million yuan in FY 2017 Q1 versus net profit at 0.8 million yuan in FY 2016 Q1

* Says decreased business revenue and as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/P8Szwk

