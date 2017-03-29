March 29 Sanyang Motor Co Ltd:

* Says it will repurchase 40,000,000 shares of its common stock (a 4.6 percent stake) during the period from March 29 to May 26

* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$15 per share to T$32 per share

* Total share repurchase consideration is up to T$3.21 billion

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/1OVz4f

