March 29 Shanghai Industrial Development Co Ltd :

* Says co did some corrections of accounting errors in goodwill measurement and did some adjustment in its Q1~Q3 relative reports for FY 2016

* Says co will pay 0.38 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/A6vaYR ; goo.gl/0yDa02

