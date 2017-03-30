March 30 Beijing TRS Information Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees to swing to net loss at 4.6 million yuan to 5.2 million yuan in FY 2017 Q1 versus net profit at 2.1 million yuan in FY 2016 Q1

* Says increased labor cost as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Oyl0qx

