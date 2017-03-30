BRIEF-PCI redesignates Eldon Wan as CFO
* Redesignation of Eldon Wan senior vice president, finance as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 30 Beijing TRS Information Technology Co Ltd :
* Sees to swing to net loss at 4.6 million yuan to 5.2 million yuan in FY 2017 Q1 versus net profit at 2.1 million yuan in FY 2016 Q1
* Says increased labor cost as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Oyl0qx
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says its top shareholder, Osaka-based firm, decreased voting power in the co to 12.6 percent (638,647 shares), from 18.1 percent(919,947 shares)
LONDON, June 15 British pay-TV rivals Sky and Liberty Global's Virgin Media will team up to offer advertisers access to more than 30 million TV viewers in Britain and Ireland.