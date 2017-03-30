BRIEF-Cowell E Holdings expects to record improvement in group's profit
* Expects to record a significant improvement in group's profit for six months ending 30 June 2017
March 30 Shenzhen Topway Video Communication Co., Ltd.:
* Says the co proposed to pay a cash dividend of 3 yuan for every 10 shares as the dividend payment plan for FY 2016
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/2HyJQ6
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Expects to record a significant improvement in group's profit for six months ending 30 June 2017
June 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
* Redesignation of Eldon Wan senior vice president, finance as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: