BRIEF-Cowell E Holdings expects to record improvement in group's profit
* Expects to record a significant improvement in group's profit for six months ending 30 June 2017
March 30 Hangzhou Century Co Ltd :
* To use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 2.5 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
* To use additional paid-in capital to distribute 8 new shares for every 10 shares
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/3xZq6M
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Expects to record a significant improvement in group's profit for six months ending 30 June 2017
June 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
* Redesignation of Eldon Wan senior vice president, finance as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: