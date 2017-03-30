BRIEF-China Science Publishing & Media says dividend payment date on June 22
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.033 yuan per share(before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
March 30 Fujian Newland Computer Co
* Says it will pay 0.6 yuan per 10 shares as 2016 dividend
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hWz9T9
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.033 yuan per share(before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
June 15 Zhejiang Jingsheng Mechanical & Electrical Co Ltd
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 2.18 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 20