UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 30 Rizap Group Inc :
* Says the company Rizap Group plans to acquire 5 percent stake of shares in Dream Vision Co Ltd on March 30, from Dream Vision's chairman
* Says Dream Vision's chairman will cut stake in Dream Vision to 5.11 percent from 10.11 percent
* Rizap Group will raise stake in Dream Vision to 78.54 percent from 73.54 percent
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/uZO2WV ; goo.gl/9veDDE
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources