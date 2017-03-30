March 30 Rizap Group Inc :

* Says the company Rizap Group plans to acquire 5 percent stake of shares in Dream Vision Co Ltd on March 30, from Dream Vision's chairman

* Says Dream Vision's chairman will cut stake in Dream Vision to 5.11 percent from 10.11 percent

* Rizap Group will raise stake in Dream Vision to 78.54 percent from 73.54 percent

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/uZO2WV ; goo.gl/9veDDE

