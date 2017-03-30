March 30 Shenzhen Ideal Jewellery Co., Ltd.:

* Says the co plans to issue shares in exchange for 100 percent stake in Shandong-based jewelry firm

* Says the acquisition price is set at 1.02 billion yuan

* Says the shareholders of the jewelry firm, Han Wenbo and Han Wenhong, will raise 5.1 percent and 6.3 percent in the co respectively

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/cPCxII; goo.gl/ffnmRR

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)